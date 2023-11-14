Battery manufacturing facility to bring hundreds of high-paying jobs to Morrisville

The company is planning to invest more than $165 million to build a new lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Battery manufacturer bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to North Carolina

A company known for the science behind products giving peak performance, especially batteries, plans to build a lithium-ion manufacturing plant in North Carolina.

The news dropped Tuesday, that Colorado-based Forge Nano Inc. is opening the manufacturing plant in Morrisville and bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs. Forge Battery expects the facility to be operational in 2026.

The company and its investors plan for an initial investment of more than $165M to build a new lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility.

"We are thrilled to welcome Forge Battery to Morrisville," said Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley. "The Town of Morrisville prioritizes creating an inclusive, economically supportive environment for businesses. This new facility will create jobs, add to our diverse high-tech offerings, and enhance the quality of life in our community."

According to a news release, the company selected CaMP Morrisville, located at 401 Southport Dr. for their new operation. CaMP Morrisville is a purpose-built cGMP facility designed to support life science and advanced manufacturing operations.

Morrisville's growth was featured in an ABC11 Boomtowns segment in April 2023. The town of more than 31,000 people has not only grown to become one of WalletHub's 2023 top ten small cities to start a business and also a hub for life sciences with two biomanufacturing facilities taking shape on both sides of a portion of McCrimmon Parkway.

Mayor TJ Cawley told ABC11 this in April: "I heard at a conference that the reason we are a good place to do business is because we're a great place to live, and that's what we're going for first," Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley said. "We have Pathways, we have Spark, and another one, Discovery at Watkins Road, and these are life sciences that are coming into the area because we have such a great workforce."

