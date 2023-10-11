Morrisville sees significant growth in Indian population: 'We've adopted NC as home'

According to the town of Morrisville, the current population is 32,379.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the hustle and bustle inside Suvidha's International Market, you'd think it's the weekend, but this is just a regular Wednesday morning.

"We do have a little bit for everyone," said Nitin Patel, owner of Suvidha's International Market. "Top sellers are rice and food grain items. Most of them (are) not easily available in American grocery stores. So that's what we sell the most of here."

Originally from India, Patel runs the store and says the need for food is great. He believes people want to feel at home and food is a big part of that. Patel and his wife have plans to expand by opening up another grocery store in Apex.

"The Indian population needs the diet they've been eating for years and years. It's hard to change," he said.

According to the town of Morrisville, the current population is 32,379. People from India or other Southeast Asian countries are the largest demographic and makeup 36 percent of the population. Asians make up 46 percent of the town compared to 20 percent just 13 years ago.

"It's closer to RTP. Most of the people who come to US from India are education-based. For them, they like to be close to families and work," said town council member Satish Garimella.

He told ABC11 that more people are moving to Morrisville because of its convenient location and the town has made adjustments. They built a cricket field in 2015.

For a community of nearly ten square miles, the mayor says its temples are also a big draw. Leaders call Morrisville one of the fastest growing most diverse towns in North Carolina.

"We are inclusive and welcoming. That's been our main thing forever," said Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley.

Business owners like Patel agree.

"We have adopted North Carolina as our home and we're very proud of that," he said.