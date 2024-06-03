Fayetteville Amazon facility adding hundreds of jobs, here's how to apply

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new Amazon facility is beginning to hire new employees in Fayetteville.

Amazon said its cross-dock logistics facility on Bragg Boulevard is expected to bring more than 1,000 full-time and part-time jobs to the facility.

The company began posting the new positions on its website on Friday and anticipates opening more each week.

Amazon said employee wages are expected to start at $17 an hour, and will include benefits and opportunities for career growth and development.

For more information visit their website here.