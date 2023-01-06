What will thousands of Amazon layoffs mean for NC jobs?

A Fayetteville official said the layoffs shouldn't affect warehouses such as the one in Raleigh or the one that is set to open in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amazon announces it is planning to lay off about 18,000 workers, the most in the company's history. The company said the layoffs are mostly targeting workers in its People, Experience and Technology Organization and its entire retail business encompassing its e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores.

An Amazon rep declined to say whether employees specifically in North Carolina could possibly lose their jobs. However, in a statement, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company will reach out on Jan. 18 to employees directly affected by the layoffs. The statement reads further in part:

"We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support. Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so...I'm also optimistic that we'll be inventive, resourceful, and scrappy in this time..."

Robert Van Geons, the president and CEO of the Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation, noted that 18,000 layoffs are a drop in the bucket for a company that employs 1.5 million people worldwide.

He said the layoffs shouldn't affect warehouses such as the one in Raleigh or the one that is set to open in Fayetteville later this year. Considering the new warehouse is projected to bring about 500 jobs, he said Amazon's new facility will still be a boon for the city.

"When Amazon chooses your community for not one but two facilities, it makes it a very clear statement about your local economy, about how we're growing, about how we're a great place for logistics and manufacturing operations," Van Geons said. "It will add over $100 million of tax base which will pay for schools, parks, public services. So, it's a great thing all the way around."

He said jobs with the massive retailer will be a major opportunity for Fayetteville residents to build their personal wealth, as well.

"Amazon's wages are above the traditional service sector wage...For many people, this could mean an increase of their wages of 30 to 50%."

Van Geons advised those interested in working for Amazon at the new Fayetteville warehouse to watch out for false job postings meant to scam applicants. Instead, they should look out for announcements about job openings and apply directly on the Amazon website.