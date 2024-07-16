HI-CHEW candy maker to expand NC facility, invest $134M, create 204 jobs in Orange Co.

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morinaga America Foods, Inc. confirms it will expand operations in Orange County and investment $136 million. The move will create 204 jobs in Mebane.

The Japanese company established its American subsidiary in 2013 and chose North Carolina for its first manufacturing site outside of Asia.

The Mebane facility opened in 2015 and produces one of the company's signature products, the fruity candy HI-CHEW. Morinaga says demand for its most popular candy is driving the need for expansion. As part of the expansion additional manufacturing space and production lines will be added to the Orange County site.

According to the company, new positions will include production, quality assurance, and maintenance and support staff. Although the wages will vary for each position that is subject to the grant agreement, the average annual salary for these 40 positions is $67,075 with the potential to create an annual payroll impact in the community of more than $2.6 million per year. Orange County's overall average annual wage is $66,979.

The governor's office says a performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Morinaga's expansion, contingent on a company capital investment of $115.4 million, the creation of 40 jobs, and local government support. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

"North Carolina continues to attract large investments from companies in Japan because we offer the advantages they look for," said Governor Cooper. "It was great to visit with Morinaga's leadership when I was in Japan and it's clear that the relationships we've made along with our great workforce, infrastructure and quality of life continue to bring good jobs to our state."

Morinaga & Co., Ltd. was founded in Tokyo in 1899. The company and its subsidiaries produce and distribute a wide array of confectionary products that are enjoyed around the world, such as milk caramel, chocolate, cookies, and frozen desserts.

In October 2023, Governor Cooper and Secretary Sanders led a North Carolina delegation to Japan to the annual Southeastern United States/Japan (SEUS/Japan) Economic Development Conference in Tokyo to recruit industry and meet with business leaders and others. Governor Cooper and Secretary Sanders met with senior executives of Morinaga during that trip to discuss the company's North Carolina operations and opportunities for further investment.

Since the Governor's trade mission to Japan, North Carolina has seen 4,379 new jobs announced from Japanese companies including Toyota, Fujifilm Diosynth, Dai Nippon Printing, Kyowa Kirin, and today, Morinaga.

This is one of several announcement about companies expanding operations in North Carolina or moving to the state.

