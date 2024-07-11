Durham becoming leader in EV charging industry

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bull City is booming with high-tech businesses setting up shop, and now it's becoming a leader in the growing electric vehicle industry.

IONNA, a new EV charging company is announcing an ambitious goal - 30,000 high-powered EV charging stations across North America.

It has gotten Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, BMW, and GM among others on board and as of Wednesday, Toyota makes the eighth vehicle manufacturer to join in. It plans to do it all based out of a complex on Stirrup Creek Drive in Durham.

"They have their lease signed, and they are building out their space and they are moving full speed ahead," said Matt Gladdek with the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce.

He said that being the home of the Research Triangle, a low cost of living, and a focus on education make it an easy sell for a new and fast-growing industry.

"A city that's growing like ours and a region that's growing like ours, there's a lot of opportunity for new ways of thinking and really great universities here to help bring them the talent they need," Gladdek said.

Durham Mayor Leo Williams said that with other companies such as Kempower also setting up shop, our city's reputation precedes itself, and now it's about repeating the benefits for local workers.

"We've done our part. We've made sure that our community is attractive and, you know, while we're talking about electric charging stations, the real story is we're getting more jobs. We're getting more jobs that pay a really good wage and more opportunities for our folks that are coming through our school system and our university system," Williams said.

ALSO SEE | North Carolina reaches its goal of 80,000 registered electric vehicles two years early