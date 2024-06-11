EV charging company Ionna bringing global headquarters to Durham

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper announced more jobs are coming to Durham County when electric vehicle charging tech company, Ionna, will bring its global headquarters to Durham.
The $10 million investment is expected to lead to more than 200 jobs.
Average pay will be around $128,000.
The move is being facilitated by an economic grant from the state.
Ionna is a company founded by a group of companies including General Motors, BMW, Honda, Mercedes, and Kia.
Another electric vehicle charger company, Kempower, also has a facility in Durham.