EV charger facility Kempower opens in Durham, still hiring as electric car owners grow

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is quickly becoming the hub for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing with the latest investment coming from a Kempower EV charger manufacturing facility.

It held its official grand opening today.

Kempower is a global company that produces chargers for electric cars, trucks, buses and machines.

The company expects to hire 300 employees, 100 have been hired so far.

This facility comes as data shows more North Carolinians are opting for electric vehicles.

Governor Cooper's goal is to have 1.25 million EVs in the state by 2030.

NCDOT says there are only 80,000 registered in our state now.

Governor Roy Cooper was on hand for today's grand opening and said Kempower will have a $726 million boost to the state's economy over the next years.

"They know we are leading with the EV supply chain with more and more battery chips and parts suppliers coming to North Carolina constantly. They know about our clean transportation plan. Our electric vehicle goes that we've already run through so we set even higher goals," Governor Cooper said.

Kempower was founded in 2018. The first facility built in 2021. This building was completed last year making it the company's first location in North America.

The company has been shipping products out of its Durham facility since December.