EV charging station maker picks Durham County for new facility, creating 300 jobs

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A manufacturer of charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) is moving to North Carolina bringing 300 jobs and will invest $41 million in Durham County, Governor Cooper announced Tuesday.

The Finland-based company, Kempower Inc. said with the new facilities in North Carolina, fast-charging stations will start to be made in 2023 and gain the ability to supply customers in the United States.

"North Carolina's global reputation as a clean energy manufacturing powerhouse continues to grow," Governor Cooper said.

The announcement is part of NCDOT's plan for at least four DC-Fast Chargers at least every 50 miles on major highways.

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new positions could grow to $88,440 in the project's third year. The current average wage in Durham County is $86,686.

Over the course of the 12-year grant, the project is estimated to grow the state's economy by $726 million.

"We think North Carolina is a perfect location for us and fulfills our high ESG requirements. I would like to thank the State of North Carolina for the fantastic support during the thorough evaluation process. We will make sure that the global Kempower team works together to successfully scale up the production in the U.S.," Kempower's CEO Tomi Ristimki said.

SEE ALSO: Eli Lilly announces $450M expansion to Durham manufacturing facility

Previous Job News Stories

'We are well on track': NC continues to see electric vehicle growth

North Carolina lands first car manufacturer in historic development project

Durham chip manufacturer plans $5B expansion in Chatham County

251 biotech jobs coming to Wilson County, Cooper says