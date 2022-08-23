251 biotech jobs coming to Wilson County, Cooper says

Gov. Roy Cooper announced that a biotech manufacturing equipment company called ABEC Inc. will create 251 jobs in the county.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- New jobs are coming to Wilson.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced that a biotech manufacturing equipment company called ABEC Inc. will create 251 jobs in the county.

With that comes an $11 million investment in the City of Wilson.

"Biomanufacturers that must operate at the highest levels of precision and quality choose North Carolina time and time again," Cooper said. "Biotech is a statewide industry, and ABEC will find the technical expertise and outstanding workforce they need in Wilson County."

The average salary for these new jobs will be $52,613 per year, which is above the current average wage in Wilson County, which is $47,863 per year.

ABEC, which is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was founded in 1974 and serves customers representing major pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

"ABEC's expansion in Wilson, NC supports the long-term growth of the biopharmaceutical industry," said Scott Pickering, ABEC CEO and Chairman. "The 50,000 square foot facility will include state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, attracting bioprocess expertise and technical talent to join the ABEC team."

A timetable for the plant's opening was not disclosed.