Eli Lilly announces $450M expansion to Durham manufacturing facility

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the world's most well known drug makers is expanding its footprint in Durham.

Eli Lilly announced it will invest another $450 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park.

The expanded facility will add at least 100 new jobs over the next five years. The company expects nearly 90 percent of those new jobs will be entry-level roles and will likely be hired from the company's internship partnership with Durham Tech's BioWork Certificate.

"We are very excited about Lilly's robust expansion here in Durham County, and what it means for the Triangle region," Durham Board of County Commissioners Chair Brenda Howerton said. "In the nearly two years that they have been here, Lilly has demonstrated the corporate model that we aim to encourage through workforce partnerships with the local schools and community college, investments in diverse vendors, and a commitment to environmental responsibility. By providing paid internships and apprenticeships, they will help prepare students for the project's entry-level jobs that offer a career pathway. Just as important, Lilly has committed to an aspirational goal of $35 million investment in Minority and Women Business Enterprises to support diverse suppliers. We very much look forward to continuing this partnership."

Eli Lilly's Durham facility focuses on manufacturing that helps support the company's diabetes treatment options.

The company said it has created 18 new medicines in the last 9 years and is hopeful for many new treatment breakthroughs in the new future. The expansion in Durham will help the company meet those goals.

NOTE: The video in the above media player is from 2020 when Eli Lilly announced plans to build its Durham facility.