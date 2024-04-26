Community organizes drive-by parade to celebrate toddler's heart transplant journey

LELAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- A community in the Town of Leland recently organized a drive-by parade in honor of 18-month-old Dahlia Morris.

Dahlia suffers from cardiomyopathy, which is an enlarged heart. She received this diagnosis at just two and a half months old.

She spent seven months in the hospital waiting for a donor heart to become available, and another month recovering from the surgery

It has been six months since Dahlia received her new heart, and her family has been celebrating her health journey.

Despite the progress she has made, Dahlia still faces challenges including a compromised immune system that limits her interaction with others.

To show her some love and support, her friends and family decided to organize a drive-by parade in her honor.