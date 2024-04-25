Carolina Hurricanes look to continue winning streak against New York Islanders in NHL playoffs

A couple who ditched prom for the Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup playoff game remembers the moment their sign went unexpectedly viral.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The New York Islanders are down 2-0 after playing well at times but still coming up short against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

New York blew a three-goal lead in its Game 2 loss to the Hurricanes. The teams face off Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

The Islanders will make a switch in net for Game 3, turning to Ilya Sorokin after Semyon Varlamov took the first two losses. Varlamov allowed six goals while facing 63 shots through the two games in Raleigh, with coach Patrick Roy saying it would be good to have a "fresh" goaltender in Sorokin (25-19-0, 3.01 goals-against average, .909 save percentage).

"I just feel that he's coming in the perfect scenario," Roy said Wednesday. "We're down 2-0 in this series, now he's going in. All he can do is go in and enjoy the ride."

The Islanders had chances to win both of the road games to start this series, notably by blowing a 3-0 lead in Monday's 5-3 loss in Game 2. Carolina scored the tying and winning goals nine seconds apart late in the third period, though Roy was more disappointed by the first loss that saw New York play closer to its preferred game.

To his point, the Hurricanes dominated Game 2 after falling into their big hole with long and often withering shifts in the offensive zone. By the end, Carolina had taken a 39-12 shot advantage - including 17-1 in the third period - while finishing with a 110-28 edge in shots attempted.

Islanders center Bo Horvat said they must do a better job of managing the puck and breaking out cleaner for transition chances after getting hemmed in for long stretches by the Hurricanes' aggressive forecheck.

"We're in good spirits here regardless of the score," center Mathew Barzal said. "We're taking this day by day and we're enjoying the moment. We've got a chance now at an epic comeback."

On the other side, Carolina won't have veteran defenseman Brett Pesce, who left in the second period of Game 2 with a non-contact lower-body injury. Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Pesce is "more than likely" out for the series. That likely will move offensive-minded blue-liner Tony DeAngelo into the Carolina lineup, with him working in a pairing with Brady Skjei at Wednesday's practice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.