Man hit by a car on South Eastern Boulevard in Fayetteville

Investigators said the Nissan was traveling south on S. Eastern Blvd when the collision occurred.

Investigators said the Nissan was traveling south on S. Eastern Blvd when the collision occurred.

Investigators said the Nissan was traveling south on S. Eastern Blvd when the collision occurred.

Investigators said the Nissan was traveling south on S. Eastern Blvd when the collision occurred.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was hit by a car Saturday night in Fayetteville.

Just before 11 p.m., Fayetteville's police and fire departments were called to the 500 block of South Eastern Boulevard.

When units arrived, they said they found a Nissan Sentra and a man had collided. There was heavy damage to the front of the car and a large hole in the passenger side windshield.

The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital and is stable.

Investigators said the Nissan was traveling south on S. Eastern Blvd when the collision occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.