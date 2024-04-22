Hurricanes fans ready to rock PNC as team looks for 2-0 series lead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carolina Hurricanes fans started flooding the grounds at PNC Arena on Monday afternoon as they prepared to help PNC live up to its name as the "loudest house" in the NHL.

If Saturday night was any indicator, it should be absolutely rocking Monday night as the Hurricanes try to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their NHL playoff series against the New York Islanders.

Caniacs know what's at stake. The team is the odds-on favorite to lift the Stanley Cup and one young fan was pumped as he prepared to see the team play live for the first time.

"Just like the overall feeling of the arena, how loud it is, and how exciting the game's going to because it's going to be more of a competition for the teams, so it's going to be more exciting," said Christopher Yazembiak, who was attending the game with his dad.

Christopher said win or lose, it will be a memory he keeps forever.

The Canes took Game 1 3-1 on Saturday behind goals from Evgeny Kuznetsov, Stefan Noesen and Martin Necas.

Puck drop for Game 2 is set for 7:30 p.m. and if you can't make it to PNC Arena, can be seen on ESPN2.