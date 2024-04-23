Raleigh couple goes viral for attending Canes playoff game before prom: 'Never expected that'

A couple who ditched prom for the Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup playoff game remembers the moment their sign went unexpectedly viral.

A couple who ditched prom for the Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup playoff game remembers the moment their sign went unexpectedly viral.

A couple who ditched prom for the Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup playoff game remembers the moment their sign went unexpectedly viral.

A couple who ditched prom for the Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup playoff game remembers the moment their sign went unexpectedly viral.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh prom couple has gone viral for choosing to attend a Carolina Hurricanes playoff game before prom all decked out in their formal wear.

Corban Doyle is a North Raleigh Christian Academy senior, and Abigail Schalla is a college freshman. The couple dating for two and a half years strolled into PNC Arena on Saturday, April 20 for Round 1 Game 1 versus The New York Islanders carrying a sign that read 'playoffs are better than prom'.

The two have attended Canes games many times but this one was unlike any other.

The two took their pics near the ice-which turned out to be a power play!

"We went down there for warm-ups, just hoping to get a couple of pictures," Doyle explained. "And, then when we stayed down there for warm-ups. That's when the cameras put us on the jumbotron and stuff. And, then that's when Jack Drury also gave us a puck which was awesome."

The couple says fans were cheering them in the stands when they took their seats and the night was made even more memorable with a Canes win. The two left with a minute remaining to make it to prom.

"While we were at prom, that's when all the Instagram posts were coming out and the TikToks," explained Schalla.

Everyone was coming up to us asking us about it. We never expected that."

The couple says their favorite memory of the night was when The Carolina Hurricanes posted a picture of them on their social media with the caption "Playoff Hockey > everything."

The Hurricanes won the game 3-1 over the NY Islanders.