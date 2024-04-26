Educators push for school meal policy change in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some students are not eating lunch at school -not because they don't want to but because they don't have the money.

According to the program Backpack Buddies, one in six kids are hungry.

One elementary school teacher wants to see the Wake County School District change its policy around this topic.

"I love just watching them grow," said Delaney Waugh Keen, a proud first-grade teacher at Beaverdam Elementary School in Raleigh.

She recently learned if students didn't have lunch money after a certain number of days, the cafeteria manager took their tray and gave them only fruit and vegetables, not an entrée. This district policy was a surprise to her, prompting some school staff to use their own money to pay for kids' lunches.

"We were looking children in the eyes and taking their food away. And then, you know, they're so upset. So seeing them upset, of course, makes me upset," said Waugh Keen.

Since her school's PTA is currently not active, Waugh Keen believes the policy should change. She shared her thoughts at a school board meeting.

Groups like the Backpack Buddies try to do their part by sending food home with kids on the weekends.

"No child should go hungry. We want our kids to be learning, growing, thriving. When our kids are doing better. We're all doing better," said Carol Parrish, Interfaith Food Shuttle.

Parrish said federal funds are available for breakfast and lunch and in the seven districts they cover there are some schools that qualify but don't get the money.

"We do urge folks to contact their school board, contact their county commission, and make sure that those bodies are doing all they can to get school meals for all," she said.

Waugh Keen also told ABC11 that since speaking up about the issue, her school's social worker and counselor are working with the cafeteria manager to help families in need. She says to create a positive environment -the policy has to change.

"I just think we just have to prioritize not letting kids fall through the cracks," said Waugh Keen.

Wake County Schools released a statement saying in part:

"Before a student is served an alternate meal, the cafe manager tries to find a way to allow the student to receive their chosen meal by checking their sibling's account to see if funds are available to transfer, allowing the student to call their parent/guardian so that funds can be added to their account, and using funds from the school's Angel account, if available.