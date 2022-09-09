Durham chip manufacturer plans $5B expansion in Chatham County

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham silicon chip manufacturer is set to announce an expansion to Chatham County.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Wolfspeed is set to bring 1,800 new jobs with a $5 billion investment at the Chatham-Siler City Advanced Manufacturing Site near the county's western border. The site is huge, spanning more than 1,800 acres.

Gov. Roy Cooper will make the announcement at 10 a.m. Friday.

