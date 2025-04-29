Amber Alert: Garner wife, daughter kidnapped after husband refuses to give $1M, police say

Authorities say three people broke into the Garner home and demanded the husband give them $1 million, but he refused.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child and her mother were kidnapped from a home in Garner, authorities said.

It happened in the 500 block of Buck Branch Drive. Garner Police Department say two men and a woman broke into the home, armed with guns. They demanded $1 million from the father, identified as Eliuth Alejandro Martinez.

Investigators said when he refused, the suspects took his one-year-old daughter, Grecia Salome Alejandro-Benitez, and wife, Alondra Michelle Benitez De Jesus, while Martinez was retrained with tape.

The FBI and SBI are on scene assisting with the investigation.

What we know about suspects

An Amber Alert was issued for the child.

The two men are described as Hispanic. The woman is also described as Hispanic with curly black hair, short and "stocky."

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Nissan Altima.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Garner Police Department immediately at (919) 772-8810, or call 911 or* HP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.