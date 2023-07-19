Trees down, parts of I-95 closed after tornado hit near Rocky Mount along Nash-Edgecombe county line

DORTCHES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tornado touched down in Nash County on Wednesday afternoon, causing extensive damage and closing down a stretch of Interstate 95.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone urged people to avoid the area. He confirmed that trees were down, houses were damaged and power had been knocked out in the areas between Castalia, Whitakers and Leggett.

All lanes of I-95 were closed near Rocky Mount between Exits 138 (US 64) and 141 (NC 43) because of obstructions. NCDOT said the interstate may reopen by 4 p.m. Drivers should avoid the area.

Damage reports are still coming in. ABC11 crews on working to gather more information at the scene, including reports that the Pfizer facility in Rocky Mount sustained extensive damage.

Stone said sheriff's units and other public safety crews are responding to parts of the Red Oak/Dortches area to check on reports of downed power lines and trees.

According to Duke Energy, there are more than 1,000 power outages in and around Dortches and south of Red Oak.

Trees crashed into a home's swimming pool in Nash County.

It's not yet known whether there have been injuries.

Greenhills Road is shut down because of trees blocking the road. Stone said other roads are likely affected as well.

NCDOT said the rest area is closed on I-95 South in Nash County at Mile Marker 142 in Dortches and won't reopen for hours.

The tornado spawned relatively quickly, but it did come after a warning from the National Weather Service.

