Damaging winds, heavy rainfall possible as severe weather risk goes up next couple of days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parts of central North Carolina could experience some severe weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

ABC11 Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on things as there's a small possibility of isolated showers and storms as early as overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Storm activity could be more widespread Wednesday afternoon or evening with showers and thunderstorms.

The rain will also help reduce smoke impacts from the Canadian wildfires that prompted a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday in North Carolina.

Thursday

Expect more of the same potential for storms Thursday as another disturbance moves through the region.

Temperatures will drop for the weekend as a cold front will move through Saturday with a few showers possible in the morning.

Heat relief! Weekend highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

