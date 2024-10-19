President Biden approves major disaster declaration for NC in wake of Potential Tropical Cyclone 8

President Joe Biden approved a federal major disaster declaration on Saturday for North Carolina as a result of Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight.

President Biden approves major disaster declaration for NC President Joe Biden approved a federal major disaster declaration on Saturday for North Carolina as a result of Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight.

President Biden approves major disaster declaration for NC President Joe Biden approved a federal major disaster declaration on Saturday for North Carolina as a result of Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight.

President Biden approves major disaster declaration for NC President Joe Biden approved a federal major disaster declaration on Saturday for North Carolina as a result of Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden approved a federal major disaster declaration on Saturday for North Carolina following the impacts of Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight.

The White House said the president ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20.

"This storm brought historic rainfall and severe flooding to several areas of our state causing significant damage," said Governor Cooper. "These disaster declarations will help bring needed relief for folks impacted by the storm, including small business owners."

The declaration means federal funding is available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm in Brunswick, Carteret, New Hanover, and Onslow counties.

RELATED: Devastating flooding along NC coast described by Gov. Roy Cooper as something 'never seen before'

ALSO SEE: 'Thousand-year' events like historic flooding on NC coast due to climate change, weather experts say