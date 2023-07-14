Morning rain moving out, but more heavy showers expected after midday break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The return of warmer temperatures is bringing the threat of severe weather back to the Triangle starting Friday.

Heavy rain started off the morning for much of central North Carolina. Flash flood warnings were issued for Wake, Durham, Lee, Chatham, Franklin, Granville, Vance and Warren counties in the morning, but all of those have expired. An active flash flood warning remains until 12:30 p.m. for Cumberland and Sampson counties. There is a flood watch for the Triangle until midnight.

There is also a level 1 risk of severe weather for the entire viewing area. Damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rain will be possible.

The First Alert Weather Team said Friday will have a bit of a lull in the rain around midday. Rain storms, some of which could become severe, will start back up in the early afternoon and be possible through 11 p.m. These storms will be off and on, so some communities will see a lot of rain, while others may not see much at all.

Humidity will be oppressive Friday, but the cloud cover will limit the temperatures to around 90 degrees. Saturday will see fewer storms than Friday but it will be much of the same as far as cloud cover and temperatures.

Dangerous heat will return next week. Temperatures starting Monday will reach into the mid 90s with feels like temps above 100.