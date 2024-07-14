Dangerously hot weather continues, storms possible: First Alert Day

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The heat wave continues as it prompts another heat advisory on Tuesday.

It is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. in several areas across central North Carolina. The highs will be in the mid-90s to around 100, and there is a storm risk in the afternoon.

Record Heat in Raleigh

Monday, Raleigh experienced its hottest July 15 on record.

The previous high of 99 degrees was set back in 1997. The temperature at Raleigh-Durham International Airport reached triple digits Monday afternoon. This comes 10 days after Raleigh experienced its hottest day ever recorded.

It came as much of central North Carolina was under another heat advisory and some counties, like Wake and Cumberland, were under an excessive heat warning.

Battling the Heat

As this heat wave sweeps through NC, there's been a few ways people stay cool.

Camp workers at Durham's Edison Johnson Recreation Center said they make sure to get kids back inside before 11 a.m.

Latoya Alston, mom of a camper, said her son Tre looked forward to Tuesday's nature walk. But, she is glad he is inside in the air conditioning instead.

Some families are also spending some time at area splash pads.

"We've been out here for like a month now," Messi Toney joked about the Christina Smith Park splash pad in Fayetteville. "When they put this park here then that means we can just walk here, we don't have to take the car and start driving and stuff."

The Kiwanis Recreation Center's splash pad was also packed with children Monday.

"It helps him to cool off you know; it helps him to interact with other kids, work on his sociability over the summertime. We love it," parent Matthew Julian said.

Excessive heat drives Fayetteville families to water parks

Durham Rescue Mission is also extending Operation Cool Shelter Tuesday. Two crews will head out to find and assist community members who require refuge from the oppressive heat.

There are several cooling centers open in Wake and Cumberland counties.

Looking Ahead

Later this week, a much stormier and more active pattern is expected to begin as a cold front sweeps through the Midwest and Northeast.

This shift to wetter conditions will finally break our heat wave, resulting in temperatures that are expected to be well below the mid-July average of 91 degrees.

On Wednesday, there is a level 1 isolated severe storm risk with damaging winds being the main threat.

Thursday and Friday still look to be the wettest days with locally heavy rain that may lead to street flooding. The skies remain unsettled with temperature highs straying below normal in the 80s.

Rain is also possible through the weekend.

Heat Safety

People at risk on hot days like this include adults older than 65, children under 4, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning.

Here are some tips to stay cool and safe:

Make sure to drink plenty of water and fluids

Stay out of sun as much as possible

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible

Find air-conditioned space and limit sun exposure

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day

It's also important to remember to never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.