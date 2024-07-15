Wake County cooling centers reopen amid heat advisory across central NC

The feels-like temperatures are expected to reach 104 to 111 degrees.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- With another day of dangerous heat, Wake County is reopening its cooling centers.

A heat advisory is in effect Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The feels-like temperatures are expected to reach 104 to 111 degrees.

Here's a list of places to take a break from the soaring temperatures:

Wake County Public Libraries locations, calling ahead or checking online to see their hours is recommended

Raleigh: Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St.

Raleigh: Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive

Zebulon: Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive

Wake Forest: Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave.

Fuquay-Varina: Southern Regional Center, 130 N Judd Parkway NE

Places, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke

Heat Safety

People at risk on hot days like this include adults older than 65, children under 4, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning.

Here are some tips to stay cool and safe:

Make sure to drink plenty of water and fluids

Stay out of sun as much as possible

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible

Find air-conditioned space and limit sun exposure

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day

It's also important to remember to never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.