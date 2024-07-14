Sunday start of heat wave across central NC; rain possible later this week

A heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday is the start of a heat wave as high pressure builds over the East Coast, lasting through mid-week.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feels-like temperature will reach over 105 degrees.

A pop-up thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, but ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart said nothing widespread is expected. Heavier downpours and damaging gusts are a possibility, but more places will be dry.

The National Weather Service will likely follow suit with more heat alerts on Monday and Tuesday.

Looking Ahead

Later this week, a much stormier and more active pattern is expected to begin as a cold front that will sweep through the Midwest and Northeast.

This shift to wetter conditions will finally break our heat wave, resulting in temperatures that are expected to be well below the mid-July average of 91 degrees.

A few stronger thunderstorms could bring flood downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts to the viewing area Wednesday. The greatest threat to the Triangle is flash flooding.

There looks to be a chance of heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday. The skies remain unsettled with temperature highs straying below normal in the 80s.