Hottest day ever recorded in Raleigh brought temperatures of 106 degrees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh just experienced the hottest day ever recorded.

According to the National Weather Service, the high at Raleigh-Durham International Airport reached 106 degrees. The previous highest temperature recorded in Raleigh happened in 1988. The high was 105 degrees.

When you include humidity, Friday's feels like temperatures were even higher. ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the heat index may have also reached a record high. He's working to get confirmation about that, but it was at least one of the hottest feeling days ever.

There is a little relief in the future.

An incoming cold front and a bit of upper-level energy will allow for more widespread storms tomorrow and Sunday. Any storm can be capable of producing heavy downpours and localized flash flooding. While flooding downpours will be the primary threat of these thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s on Saturday will certainly provide enough support for some localized damaging wind gusts.

While the flash flooding from these thunderstorms isn't welcome, we certainly can use some rain as drought conditions continue to strengthen and expand across North Carolina. As the cold front moves through the area on Sunday it will usher in the end of our heat wave. The arrival of the cold front looks quick this morning which will prevent daytime highs from reaching above the 95-degree mark hanging around 90.

Off the coast, there is a non-tropical closed low that will move towards the coast next week providing a favorable atmosphere for generally hot and humid conditions. This will continue to promote afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the viewing area and will also keep our temperatures below heat wave criteria.