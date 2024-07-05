Cooling stations open in the Triangle as summer temperatures soar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Summer weather is in full effect in the Triangle area. Temperatures continue to break, tie or set new records on any given day.

Extreme heat and high humidity can be dangerous to anyone, but particularly to the elderly, infants, and young children, persons with disabilities, and people on medication for chronic health problems.

Towns across central North Carolina are offering people a chance to get some relief from the heat at specific cooling stations.

Here's a list of places to take a break from the soaring temperatures.

CARRBORO, ORANGE COUNTY

In addition to cooling stations, Carrboro is offering water and mists to help people get some relief from the dangerously hot weather on Friday, July 5.

Free water is available at Carrboro Fire Station 1 on W. Main Street and the Carrboro Police Department, 100 N. Greensboro St.

Misting tents are in place at Town Commons, 301 W, Main St.

Cooling center locations: The Cybrary at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St.

Orange County has compiled a list of resources for individuals and families experiencing homelessness during dangerously hot weather. The Street Outreach, Harm Reduction and Deflection Program (SOHRAD) offers help to people living unsheltered.

WAKE COUNTY

Locations

Wake County Public Libraries locations, calling ahead or checking online to see their hours is recommended

Raleigh: Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St.

Raleigh: Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive

Zebulon: Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive

Wake Forest: Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave.

Fuquay-Varina: Southern Regional Center, 130 N Judd Parkway NE

Sites not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations, and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

DURHAM COUNTY

Durham's main library and its four regional libraries will be designated cooling centers.

Operation Rescue: Cool Shelter - The Durham Rescue Mission is also providing people relief from the dangerous heat. The cooling station is located at 1201 E. Main Street in the Durham Rescue Mission's Center of Hope.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

The Cumberland County Department of Social Services lobbies open to the public on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 1225 Ramsey Street.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Health (First-floor lobby) is open during business hours - 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 1235 Ramsey Street.

The lobbies of Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation Centers is open to the public year-round, during normal operating hours and can be used by residents as a respite from the heat.

All eight Cumberland County Public Libraries are open weekdays and some weekends. Headquarters Library at 300 Maiden Lane, Fayetteville, along with Cliffdale, North Regional, and Hope Mills branches also serve as cool places but call or check online before heading there. You're encouraged to check online or call before going.

Find library locations here

The Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST) lobby, located at 505 Franklin St., is open during normal operating hours.

