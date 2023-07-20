American Red Cross sets up shelter after EF-3 tornado tears through Nash County

RED OAK, N.C. (WTVD) -- The American Red Cross opened a shelter to families and individuals whose homes were hit by an EF-3 tornado Wednesday.

Many people in Nash and Edgecombe counties are still without power after an EF-3 tornado tore through homes and city buildings. The American Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter at Red Oak Baptist Church, 5515 Red Oak Road in Red Oak to aid people who were affected.

The Red Cross is asking anyone who needs assistance to bring essential items for each member of their family including:

Prescription and emergency medications

Foods that meet special dietary requirements

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, and other comfort items

Chargers for any electronic devices

Books, games and other forms of entertainment

There is also a designated resource site at Rocky Mount Senior Center: 427 S. Church Street, (right beside the Train Station in downtown Rocky Mount). It is open 24/7 until further notice.

The resource center can help find housing accommodation and provide food.

Below are steps the Red Cross says should be followed in the case of a weather emergency:

AFTER A TORNADO

Never drive through a flooded roadway. You cannot predict how deep the water may be.

Stay away from storm-damaged areas to keep from putting yourself at risk from the effects of severe thunderstorms.

Continue to listen to a NOAA Weather Radio or to local radio and television stations for updated information or instructions, as access to roads or some parts of the community may be blocked.

Help people who may require special assistance, such as infants, children, and the elderly or disabled.

Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately.

Watch your animals closely. Keep them under your direct control.

POWER OUTAGE

Use flashlights in the dark - not candles.

Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic lights will be out and roads will likely be congested.

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment and appliances. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

Leave one light on, so you'll know when power is restored.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace, or any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outside away from doors, windows, and vents, which could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

During a prolonged outage, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to protect your food. Use perishable food from the refrigerator first, then, food from the freezer. If the power outage continues beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your freezer items. Keep food in a dry, cool spot and cover it at all times.

EXCESSIVE HEAT

Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone, or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Adults age 65 and older, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants and children, and athletes may feel the effects of the heat more than others.

If you don't have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun's rays.

Slow down, stay indoors, and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

