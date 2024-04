Hundreds gather for "Spring Is In The Air" Drone Light Show in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A drone show lit up the night sky in Apex on Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the "Spring Is In The Air" Drone Light Show on Optimist Farm Road in Southern Wake County.

From 6 to 9 p.m., the event featured music, food and the main attraction -- local company Air Vision flew 100 drones across the sky.

The company specializes in aerial drone light shows.