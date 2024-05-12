NC lawmakers consider tax rebates amid budget surplus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a chance North Carolina taxpayers could get a check from the state later this year.

A recently released report showed an extra $1.4 billion in revenue for North Carolina.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer, Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters Thursday that Republicans are actively looking into whether there's enough money in the expected budget surplus to give all taxpayers a rebate in 2024.

It's not set in stone yet, and this top is only at a discussion point, he emphasized.

The News and Observer reported Berger said if it did happen, he would want it to be a significant amount, not $100 or $150.

"We're still looking at it, and I don't think there'd be an interest in doing it unless the amount we could send out would be an amount that would make a difference - more than a half a tank of gas and stuff like that," Berger told reporters.

Republicans have considered issuing tax rebates in the past with a budget surplus but put it in savings funds.