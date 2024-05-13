Raleigh police to announce new federal grant to modernize real-time crime center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- To kick off National Police Week, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson will announce Monday afternoon a new federal grant.

The $629,000 federal grant will fund a public safety intelligence management system project.

Through new technology, the project is aimed to help modernize RPD's real-time crime center. This includes targeting criminal acts in progress and police response to areas needing more attention.

Several events will be held in Raleigh during National Police Week, organized by the Raleigh Police Department Foundation. The non-profit raised $4.3 million to help RPD.

"We are here to help with the mission of giving back to the Raleigh Police Department," Brenda Gibson, the board chair of the foundation, said, "through innovation and technology, community outreach, equipment and training that they may need that the city budget doesn't provide."

Many churches and businesses are showing their appreciation for the police. Some are even lit in blue.

Patterson shared how everyone can get involved.

"Any time you see a police officer. Take a moment just to thank them for the work that they're doing," she said. "Start a conversation with them so that you can talk about whatever issues are important to you. And they can tell you the work that we're doing in the community to make an impact."

You can also see "thank you" billboards at four locations along the Raleigh beltline.

National Police Week runs through Saturday, May 12 to 18.