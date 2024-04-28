Gun safety advocates push for additional safeguards, violence intervention programs in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Concerns about violent crime remain top of mind for many in North Carolina.

Gun safety advocates are making a new push at NC lawmakers for additional safeguards to be put in place to protect people.

"We will not stop fighting until our gun safety laws reflect the wills of our community," Angela Ferrell-Zabala, the executive director of Moms Demand Action, said during the legislative session.

Josh Owens, a gun violence survivor, took the podium and said: "Thoughts and prayers have become a meaningful cliché."

This gathering comes after documents -- analyzed by the ABC11 I-Team -- revealed dozens of gun dealers flagged by federal agents after the guns they sold were repeatedly recovered in crimes.

WATCH | Gun sellers in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville flagged by ATF

The list, originally obtained by Brady -- an anti-gun violence non-profit -- shows over 30 gun stores in the greater Triangle listed in the ATF's "Demand Letter 2," or DL2, program. Nationally, there are well over 1,000 licensed gun sellers in the program. There are 10 in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville alone.

On top of the additional safeguards, the group also wants state funding for community violence intervention programs.

"Contrary to popular belief, history doesn't repeat itself," Rae Rackley, a student at Duke University and gun violence survivor, said. "We have the power to change this narrative and prevent the next tragedy from happening."

The group also spoke out against last year's Republican-led move to repeal a century-old law requiring a permit from local sheriffs to buy a handgun.

Republicans argued the step is now unnecessary because of the significant updates to the national background check system.

ABC11's Sean Coffrey contributed to this report.