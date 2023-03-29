Senate Bill 41 would eliminate required background checks for handguns conducted by local sheriffs’ offices.

North Carolina House votes on override of Gov. Cooper veto over pistol permit bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina House lawmakers will vote on an override of Governor Roy Cooper's veto over a pistol permitting bill.

Senate Bill 41 would eliminate required background checks for handguns conducted by local sheriffs' offices.

The Governor used pointed words in a statement last week writing in part, "Responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk."

Republicans have pushed back on that claim countering there have been significant updates to the national background check system.

ABC11 spoke with both supporters and opponents of the legislation.

"The pistol purchase and permitting system is saving lives throughout North Carolina by preventing homicides disproportionately affecting people of color. This act is a disregard to community safety," said Chester B. Williams with A Better Chance A Better Community.

Paul Valone with Grass Roots North Carolina supports the bill.

"Once we repeal the purchase permit law, what we will find is that background checks are being done at the time and point and sale rather than five years earlier," he said.

Republicans have a supermajority in the Senate and voted to override the veto Tuesday, they are one vote short of a super majority in the House meaning they will need to reach across the aisle.

During the initial vote three House Democrats signed on giving supporters confidence this morning's veto override will be successful.