Gov. Cooper vetoes bill eliminating background checks for handguns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on Friday a bill that would have eliminated required background checks for handguns conducted by sheriff's offices statewide.

In the past month, Senate Bill 41 passed both NC Senate and House

The legislation removes sheriffs' authority to refuse a permit based on signs of mental illness, domestic abuse incidents that might not be captured in a national database, or other indicators that a person could be a danger to themselves or others.

"Eliminating strong background checks will allow more domestic abusers and other dangerous people to own handguns and reduces law enforcement's ability to stop them from committing violent crimes," Cooper said. "Second Amendment supporting, responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk."

The bill also allows guns on some school properties, increasing the chances that children can find or access firearms at a time when gun offenses and suicides among North Carolina children are increasing.

"When given the opportunity to guarantee Second Amendment protections in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper chose to maintain our duplicative gun laws and infringe on our constitutional rights," Sen. Danny Earl Britt, Jr., R-Robeson, said. "I look forward to a swift veto override in the Senate."

The 2023 North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force reports that gun deaths for children have increased dramatically-231.3% between 2012 and 2021. Guns are now the leading cause of injury and death for children in North Carolina, surpassing car accidents

In February, Democrats raised alarms that the repeal would create a loophole that could allow criminals or people with mental illnesses to more easily obtain weapons. Background checks are not mandatory for private gun sales between two individuals, which only require buyers to obtain a sheriff-issued permit, or face a misdemeanor charge.

Republican Rep. Keith Kidwell of Beaufort County responded that "criminals don't get background checks before they buy a gun."

While Republicans touted the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association's support for the bill during floor debate, several Democrats said their local sheriffs opposed it.

