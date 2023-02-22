NC House voting on new gun law over handgun purchases

The bill would scrap the requirement for a sheriff to sign off before a person could buy a handgun.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina General Assembly is expected to vote in the House on a bill that would scrap the requirement for a sheriff to sign off before a person could buy a handgun.

The bill also lets people with a concealed weapons permit to carry a gun while attending religious services at a private school and some charter schools.

Legalizing medical marijuana in North Carolina advanced again within the state Senate, less than a year after a very similar measure setting a structure for its sale and consumption passed the chamber by a wide margin.

The measure cleared the panel on a voice vote after the passage of several amendments, one of which is designed to ensure sales access in rural areas.

While the bill is expected to clear the Senate, its future once it hits the house is up in the air.