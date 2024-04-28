Man injured in shooting near Trawick Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Raleigh.

At about 10:30 a.m., police received a call about a man shot in the chest at 3521 Herndon Oaks Way off Trawick Road in Northeast Raleigh.

The victim was taken to Wake Med with life-threatening injuries, RPD Watch Commander said.

The authorities have identified a suspect, but they have not yet taken them into custody.

RPD is on the scene collecting evidence and witness statements.

This is an ongoing investigation.

ABC11 will keep you updated as we learn more.