A Lee County police chase with a motorcycle ends in a serious crash near Highway 87

At the intersection of Highway 87 and Olivia Road, the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Hyundai passenger car.

At the intersection of Highway 87 and Olivia Road, the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Hyundai passenger car.

At the intersection of Highway 87 and Olivia Road, the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Hyundai passenger car.

At the intersection of Highway 87 and Olivia Road, the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Hyundai passenger car.

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase with a motorcycle Saturday night ended in a crash.

Troopers tried to stop a motorcycle in Lee County. The rider of the motorcycle refused to stop.

Officials said a chase ensued, leading the troopers down NC Highway 87 from the direction of Sanford into the community of Olivia in Harnett County.

At the intersection of Highway 87 and Olivia Road, the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Hyundai passenger car. After that, the rider was thrown off the bike.

The ride was then taken to Womack Army Hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital. They are expected to recover.

ABC11 will keep you updated as we learn more.