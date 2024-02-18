Jeep leads troopers on 3-county chase before crashing near Cumberland

WADE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chase across three counties ends in a crash near the town of Wade.

It started in Johnston County when a State Highway Patrol Trooper tried to pull over a Jeep Trailhawk. The driver of the Jeep refused to stop, and instead took off down the road.

The driver continued into Harnett County and eventually into Cumberland County.

As the Jeep driver neared Wade, they tried to pass a car by going onto the right shoulder of the road. The driver had to pull back onto the road quickly and in doing so, they hit a BMW X3.

The Jeep and the BMW both spun out, crashing into a barrier on the roadway.

Two people inside the BMW had to be freed by firefighters when they arrived on the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was detained by State Highway Patrol. A passenger in the Jeep was allowed to leave without facing any charges.