Highway Patrol announces new Mustang patrol cars, get hilariously trolled by other law enforcement

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is getting new whips for troopers and other law enforcement agencies have some thoughts about it. NCSHP announced on their Facebook page last week that troopers were getting a new generation of patrol cars.

Twenty-five marked 2024 Mustangs will be making their debut in the coming months across North Carolina. According to the NCSHP, Mustangs were first used by the agency in the 80's and early 90's.

Shortly after the announcement, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office trolled the NCSHP with a post showing off their Mustang and calling troopers' new cars 'cute' in their caption: "Hey, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, that Mustang is cute and all but yeah...... Welcome to the club!"

Photo: Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office

The Nash County Sheriff's Office also weighed in on the Mustang battle tagging the NCSHP with this caption: "We heard that North Carolina State Highway Patrol released their new Mustangs... but we've been in the game for a while now and we set the bar high! Nash County also threw out a challenge to Edgecombe County and fans to vote on whose Stang looks better. According to their most recent post, fans have given Edgecombe County's Stang the most likes.

Photo: Nash County Sheriff's Office FB

Click on the agency's hyperlink if you're looking for a career in law enforcement with NCSHP, Nash County Sheriff's Office, or the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office.