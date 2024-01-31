Man charged with leading state troopers on multiple high-speed chases arrested at work

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say the man led them on several chases on his motorcycle with speeds of more than 100 mph.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday, 25-year-old Edward Nolasco was arrested by North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCSHP) troopers after they said he was speeding on his motorcycle on Interstate 540 and got away from them.

Troopers charged him with felony eluding and resisting arrest in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving wanton disregard, speeding, and driving without a license plate. He was also charged with a failure to maintain lane control infraction.

According to the arrest warrant, Nolasco was arrested at his job in Raleigh.

While Nolasco was being processed on those charges, he was served with an open arrest warrant for similar charges dating back to October 2023.

According to the NCSHP, Nolasco has fled troopers and driven his motorcycle in speeds excess of 100 miles per hour multiple times. He's scheduled to appear in court this week on the most recent charges.

