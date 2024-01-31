WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man charged with leading state troopers on multiple high-speed chases arrested at work

DeJuan Hoggard Image
ByDeJuan Hoggard WTVD logo
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 2:15AM
NC man charged with leading troopers on multiple high-speed chases
North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say the man led them on several chases on his motorcycle with speeds of more than 100 mph.
WTVD

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday, 25-year-old Edward Nolasco was arrested by North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCSHP) troopers after they said he was speeding on his motorcycle on Interstate 540 and got away from them.

Troopers charged him with felony eluding and resisting arrest in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving wanton disregard, speeding, and driving without a license plate. He was also charged with a failure to maintain lane control infraction.

According to the arrest warrant, Nolasco was arrested at his job in Raleigh.

While Nolasco was being processed on those charges, he was served with an open arrest warrant for similar charges dating back to October 2023.

According to the NCSHP, Nolasco has fled troopers and driven his motorcycle in speeds excess of 100 miles per hour multiple times. He's scheduled to appear in court this week on the most recent charges.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Wake County and in your neighborhood

WATCH | Man wanted on numerous child sex charges caught after leading Wake County deputies on chase, crash

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW