Man wanted on numerous child sex charges caught after leading Wake County deputies on chase, crash

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect wanted on 28 counts of statutory sex offense with a child was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon after a chase and crash.

A Wake County deputy sustained minor injuries and two deputy patrol vehicles were damaged after the pursuit ended.

It happened just after 5 p.m. near Wendell along Riley Hill Road and Winchester Drive.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver took off and law officers gave chase.

RAW VIDEO: Pursuit of suspect ends in crash.

The driver eventually crashed the SUV into a ditch and tried to run from the scene but was taken into custody at 5:40 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the charges did not originate in Wake County but were from the Henderson Police Department.

There is no threat to the community, a spokesperson said.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.