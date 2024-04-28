Southeast Raleigh High School's career fair draws community following deadly stabbing

A fatal stabbing last year at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School claimed the life of a 15-year-old student.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh community continues to support Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School after a stabbing claimed the life of a 15-year-old student last year.

There was a Friday career fair at the school, introducing students to various career paths and HBCUs. Proud alum Khayla Swain organized the event and said efforts like this are critical to remind the community good things are happening at the high school.

In 2023, two students were stabbed during a fight at SRMHS . Delvin Ferrell, one of two stabbed, later died from his injuries.

Parents expressed outrage and concern for their children who attend the high school and the traumatic event they witnessed.

Dexter Ferrell, Delvin's grieving father, spoke with ABC11 about the devastating loss of his child.

"I'm feeling disbelief. Just devastated really to lose a child at 15 years old is unimaginable, you know?" Ferrell said. "I can't imagine losing my son at 15 years old. I sent him to school thinking school is a safer place. I'm sending him to school thinking he will return back home, and unfortunately, he didn't."

Wake County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor called the violence unacceptable and vowed to review the school district's policies and processes.

"When bad things happen, it's immediately put under a microscope. When great things happen, it sort of flies under the radar," Swain said. "So, that's something we want to place an emphasis on today...there are good things happening not just at Southeast Raleigh High School, but in Southeast Raleigh as a whole. As a student, you should be proud to go here."

The career fair also comes after community members called for more resources for students.