1 student killed, another injured in SE Raleigh Magnet High School stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School was on a Code Red lockdown after a student was killed and another was injured during a stabbing on campus.

Police told ABC11 that two students were stabbed and taken to local hospitals. One student later died from their injuries. A juvenile suspect is in custody.

The Code Red lockdown was in effect until 2:20 p.m., at which point students were released as usual with the exception of carpool students, who were transported to Walnut Creek Amphitheatre to be picked up.

Counselors will be made available to students at the schoool.