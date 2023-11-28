Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School student killed in stabbing identified by family

School is canceled Tuesday at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School after a deadly stabbing.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 15-year-old student who was killed in a stabbing at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School has been identified by his mother.

Delvin Ferrell was one of two students stabbed on Monday at the school, according to his mother. The other student was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to survive.

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder in the case.

RELATED: Community advocates, city leaders weigh in on SE Raleigh HS stabbing

The school was put on lockdown until the end of the school day as police investigated on campus.

Classes were canceled today at the high schools.

Counselors will be made available to students and staff at the school this week.