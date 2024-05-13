Search for NC girl's remains ongoing, suspect says he doesn't know where he put her body, police say

ALBERMARLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Albermarle confirm they're searching for the remains of 17-year-old, Baylee Carver.

The search started early Friday morning when police responded to a 911 call for assistance at a house on Flora Drive. Not many details have been released about the case but police did tell ABC Affiliate WSOC that they have arrested 20-year-old Joshua Biles in connection to the investigation.

Officers have not revealed exactly how Biles is connected to Carver's death or how the two knew each other. Biles has allegedly told investigators he doesn't remember where her body is. He is facing a charge of felony obstruction and concealment of death. Biles is in the Stanly County jail under a $250,000 bond.

Members of Carver's family are also part of the search for the remains of the 17-year-old. Justin Carver, the teen's father, told the TV station, "I feel like I can't stop until they find her, or we find her."

Carver says his daughter had a loving spirit and when she was born he got her name tattooed on his arm. He said right now, his focus is staying on the search for his daughter and not on the pain that lies at the end of it."I'm still trying to process all that, know what I mean, it's probably gonna hit me when they do find her," he said.

The NC State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children are working with the Albermarle Police Department to find the teen girl's remains.

Police said information showed one of Baylee Carver's last known locations was in Rowan County, however, the sheriff's office said they didn't find anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.

