Blake Deven went to Buddhist retreat before 2022 disappearance, according to mom on 911 call

Newly released 911 calls shed light on what may have happened to 17-year-old Blake Deven.

Newly released 911 calls shed light on what may have happened to 17-year-old Blake Deven.

Newly released 911 calls shed light on what may have happened to 17-year-old Blake Deven.

Newly released 911 calls shed light on what may have happened to 17-year-old Blake Deven.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Newly released 911 calls shed light on what may have happened to 17-year-old Blake Deven.

Deven has been missing since 2022. He was last seen at a Walmart on Ramsey Street, but Fayetteville Police Department said in March 2024 his family didn't report him missing until recently.

The 911 call features Deven's adoptive mother, Avantae Emerald Deven. She describes when he was last seen and sheds light on where he might have gone.

SEE ALSO | Fayetteville residents concerned by developments in search for missing relatives Blake, London Deven

Recent police searches and the discovery of partial human remains have shocked residents of a Fayetteville neighborhood.

"He is generally religious. He used to go back and forth about a Buddhist retreat...but this time he never called back. My daughter did one once for 6 months, and she called, so I thought OK. He's really independent, strong and brave and bossy, so it's not really unlikely of his character," she said on the call.

The 911 operator asked her if she thought Deven was a runaway.

"I would say so, yes."

Strangely, Deven's relative is also missing.

London Deven was last seen in 2019. Investigators uncovered this connection while digging into Blake's disappearance.

ABC11 obtained court documents showing that Blake and London were adopted by Avantae Emerald Deven in 2013 and 2011 respectively.

In April 2024, police and the FBI asked for the public's help building a timeline of when Blake and London have been over the last decade.

Later in April, investigators announced they had found human remains during their investigation. Those remains have not yet been identified, and it's unclear where exactly they were found.