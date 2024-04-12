Human remains found during search for missing Fayetteville teen Blake Deven, relative London Deven

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Partial skeletal human remains were found during an investigation into the disappearance of two missing people by the Fayetteville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Fayetteville Police said Friday that during the investigation into the whereabouts of Blake Deven, 17, and London Deven, 27, detectives received new information that led them to the remains.

The discovery came a week after the FBI searched a home where Deven and his relatives may have been.

On March 27, FPD's Homicide Unit, and the FBI searched three locations in Fayetteville as part of the expanding investigation to find Blake.

Authorities said the human remains were sent to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be examined.

FPD said testing could take weeks or months, and noted that it does not always result in a positive identification.

Police said the remains were not found at the Deven home on Berriedale Drive, where investigators searched on April 8.

No other details were immediately released.

Investigators say the Fayetteville Blake Deven hasn't been seen since 2022 and his family just recently notified them about his disappearance.

Anyone with information to locate Blake Deven or London Deven should contact the FBI at (800) CALL FBI or the Fayetteville Police Department tipline at (910) 578-2697.

