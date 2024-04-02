Fayetteville teen reported missing years after he was last seen, police make public plea

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenage boy's disappearance in Fayetteville is raising lots of questions in the community.

Authorities say Blake Julian Trenton Deven hasn't been seen since 2022, but police say his family just recently notified them about his disappearance.

Fayetteville police are using a 2012 photo of Blake Deven to raise awareness as they work with his family and the FBI to find the boy. However, according to police, the family only reported him missing recently as part of a separate police investigation. The family is also telling police Blake hasn't been seen in years.

A Fayetteville police report filed on January 19 says he was last seen in August 2022.

"Very rarely do we see the long-term missing," said Morissa Ahl-Moyer, the director of NC Center for Missing Persons. "We have a few in North Carolina, but very rarely do we see them missing for any more than a week."

Police shared a photo of taken Blake in 2012 (Left) and an age-progressed photo (Right) showing what he may look like today at age 17.

The police asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to create an age-progressed photo to depict what Blake may look like now at 17 years old.

Investigators have released very few details about the case, including who had custody of Blake when he disappeared.

"Sometimes it is frustrating for the general public to not have that information," Ahl-Moyer said. "Everybody wants to know what happened, that everybody is curious about how this all unfolded. But sometimes they have to just kind of wait it out and see how everything works out with the investigation."

Police wouldn't specify where they've been searching for clues, either. However, they say they searched three Fayetteville locations alongside the FBI last Wednesday, March 27. Neighborhood residents say the police closed down Berridale Drive for one of those searches.

ABC11 reached out to Deven's family for comment, but they have not responded.

"Pay attention to the blonde-haired kids, or maybe the light brown hair kids who have those resemblances," Ahl-Moyer said. "That person could walk right past you, and if you're not paying attention, then you would miss that opportunity to go, 'Hey, wait, I think I just saw him.'"

