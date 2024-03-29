WATCH LIVE

Blake Deven: Fayetteville police, FBI searching for teen who may have vanished years ago

Friday, March 29, 2024 2:40PM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old Fayetteville boy who has been missing for years.

While investigators were conducting interviews in a separate police investigation, several members of Blake Deven's family reported that they had not seen him in several years.

Police shared a photo of Blake that was taken in 2012 and an age-progressed photo showing what he may look like today at age 17.

Officials said Wednesday that FPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched three locations in Fayetteville for Blake as part of an investigation.

ABC11 asked FPD when Blake was reported missing, but the department was unable to share any further information.

Anyone with information concerning Blake's whereabouts is asked to please call the Fayetteville Police Department tip line at (910) 578-2697.

